Amanpour and Company

January 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8077 | 55m 54s

Christiane speaks with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran and a staunch defender of the current Iranian regime. Journalist Nazenin Ansari analyses whether the Iranian opposition stands a chance. Phil Gunson weighs in on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's meeting with Pres. Trump. Andrew Ross Sorkin on the DOJ investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Aired: 01/14/26
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2025 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2025
Chase Strangio; Gilbert & George; Tom Gjelten
Episode: S2025 E8058 | 55:43
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2026
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44