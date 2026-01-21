© 2026 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 22, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8082 | 55m 50s

Former Danish PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt discusses Pres. Trump's threats to annex Greenland. Correspondent Jomana Karadsh brings us a special report on the night Iran went dark. Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi discusses his imprisonment in Iran and why regime collapse is likely. Bishop A. Rob Hirschfeld shares his message to clergy on a "new era of martyrdom."

Aired: 01/21/26
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2025
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2026 E8079 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2026 E8078 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2026
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2026 E8077 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2026 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2026 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: E8072 | 55:46