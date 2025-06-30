© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7262 | 55m 30s

Maura Healey, the Democratic Governor of Massachusetts, discusses what Donald Trump's impact has been since the start of his term. Former Iranian nuclear negotiator Cyrus Nasseri offers perspective on the current talks between Iran and the U.S. Simon Shama explores the history and legacy of the Holocaust 80 years later in a new documentary, "Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On."

Aired: 06/30/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7261 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7259 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54