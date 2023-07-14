July 17, 2023

Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Igor Zhovkva; Anthony Caronna; Howard Gertler; Dr. Hoesung Lee
Kaja Kallas; Thierry Breton; Becca Balint; Lori Ehrlich; Nina Jankowicz
Erel Margalit; Julianne Smith; Alexander Betts; Xochitl Gonzalez
Kurt Volker; Marcelo Ebrard; Jeff Goodell; Jane Ferguson
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt