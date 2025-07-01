© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7259 | 55m 46s

Mustafa Barghouti, President of the Palestinian National Initiative, discusses how the recent strikes on Iran may impact a Gaza ceasefire deal. Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the potential long-term impact of recent events on the Islamic regime in Iran. The Atlantic's David Graham looks at the identity crisis within the Democratic party.

Aired: 06/25/25
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7262 | 55:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7261 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7260 | 55:36
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47