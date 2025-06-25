© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7257 | 55m 21s

Ahead of the start of the NATO summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discusses the state of global conflicts. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas offers Europe's take on how the fragile situation between Israel and Iran should be handled. Professor of Economics and Politics, U.C. Berkeley, Barry Eichengreen, breaks down a new crypto bill that he believes will cause "economic chaos."

Aired: 06/23/25
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2025
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Episode: S2025 E7250 | 55:47
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2025
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Episode: S2025 E7249 | 55:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2025
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Episode: S2025 E7248 | 55:47