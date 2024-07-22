© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 23, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7017 | 55m 49s

Former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun on Kamala Harris running for President as a woman of color. Jeremy Diamond reports on Netanyahu's visit to Washington. Palestinian and Israeli peace activists Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon offer a message of hope for peace in the region despite suffering on both sides. Kristin Kobes Du Mez speaks about the rise of evangelicalism in American politics.

Aired: 07/22/24
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2024
David Frum; Simon Stiell; Chris Sununu; Luci Baines Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7013 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2024
Paul Begala; Andrey Kozlov; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E7010 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kristen Soltis Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7009 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7007 | 55:49