July 8, 2025

Haaretz Deputy EIC Noa Landau discusses renewed Gaza ceasefire talks. Fmr. member of the WH Council of Economic Advisers, Ernie Tedeschi, unpacks the state of Pres. Trump's tariffs. NYT reporter Caroline Kitchener discusses the rippling impact of the Dobbs decision and how the new spending bill will impact Planned Parenthood. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on his Tony-winning show "Purpose."