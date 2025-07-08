© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

July 9, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7268 | 55m 47s

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Galia David, mother of Israeli Evyatar David, shares the pain of waiting for her son to come home. Former IDF Intelligence Chief Tamir Hayman explains Israel's strategic goals in fighting with Iran and Gaza ceasefire talks. Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) explains why he says Trump's new bill is a disaster for rural America.

Aired: 07/08/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens | Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Behind the Lens interview with Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision director Freida Lee Mock.
Clip: S38 E912 | 1:20
Watch 3:00
POV
Trailer | Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Trailer of Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision by director Freida Lee Mock.
Preview: S38 E912 | 3:00
Watch 1:29
POV
Behind the Lens: The Ride Ahead
Behind the Lens interview with The Ride Ahead directors Samuel Habib and Dan Habib.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:29
Watch 2:35
POV
Trailer | The Ride Ahead
Trailer for The Ride Ahead by directors Samuel Habib and Dan Habib.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:35
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Preview: S2025 E9 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2025
Noa Landau; Ernie Tedeschi; Caroline Kitchener; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Episode: S2025 E7267 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Rick Spinrad; Juliette Kayyem; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2025 E7266 | 55:46
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7262 | 55:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7261 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7260 | 55:36
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7259 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47