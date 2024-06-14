© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6251 | 55m 34s

Leader of Israel's Labor Party Yair Golan discusses the status of the Israeli government amidst criticism of its handling of the war from both inside and outside of the country. UNICEF global spokesperson James Elder joins the show from Gaza and tells of his experiences there. Candice Carty-Williams discusses turning her bestselling novel "Queenie" into a popular Hulu show.

Aired: 06/16/24
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44