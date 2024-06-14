Extra
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Amy Walter and Sophia Cai on how Biden and Trump are working to win Black voters
News Wrap: Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved war cabinet
Sullivan: Hamas cease-fire response has both 'understandable' and 'out of step' proposals
Surgeon general calls for social media warning labels amid teen mental health crisis
The many ways new weight loss drugs could transform the economy
How a new male contraceptive gel showing promise in clinical studies works
'They Came for the Schools' details how GOP targeted race and identity in classrooms
June 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos