March 1, 2024

Alexey Navalny was laid to rest this week, Russian opposition journalist Mikhail Fishman talks about the work of his friend. In his new novel "My Friends" Hisham Matar tells the story of three Libyan refugees in London. Bao Nguyen tells the story of the production of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" in “The Greatest Night in Pop” and is joined by vocal arranger for the song, Tom Bahler.