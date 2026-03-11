© 2026 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8117 | 55m 33s

Staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Ronen Bergman discusses the latest news out of the Middle East. Former Acting U.S. Ambassador to Cuba Jeffrey DeLaurentis weighs in on the state of Cuba as it struggles under Donald Trump's oil blockade. Former CEO of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein, looks back at his life and career and where he thinks the American economy is heading today.

Aired: 03/11/26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42