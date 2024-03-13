© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6184 | 55m 33s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discusses Putin’s rule and the danger of waning U.S. support for Ukraine. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel join the show to discuss their new podcast, “A Muslim and a Jew Go There." Deepfakes are infiltrating the 2024 election cycle. Just how will this impact voters? Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle discuss what’s at stake.

Aired: 03/13/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One With the Whale
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Preview: S25 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Preview: S25 E14 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Ailyn Pérez in "Florencia en el Amazonas"
Ailyn Pérez performs an excerpt from “Buenos días. Despierta usted temprano.”
Clip: S51 E13 | 1:52
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | A Thousand Pines
Meet the Mexican guest workers who leave their families to plant trees across America.
Preview: S25 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:29
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925
Clip: S28 E10 | 1:29
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder Lithograph
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:10
Watch 3:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:31
Watch 3:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:27
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1950 Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin
Appraisal: Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin, ca. 1950
Clip: S28 E10 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2024
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Episode: S2024 E6175 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 29, 2024
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Episode: S2024 E6174 | 55:53