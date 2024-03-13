March 14, 2024

Extra
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Ailyn Pérez performs an excerpt from “Buenos días. Despierta usted temprano.”
Meet the Mexican guest workers who leave their families to plant trees across America.
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Appraisal: Hammered Aluminum Turtle-Form Towel Basin, ca. 1950
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul