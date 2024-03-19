© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6188 | 55m 30s

Israeli military action continues to devastate the civilian population in Gaza. President and CEO of the IRC David Miliband joins the show. "The Persian Version" was a breakout hit at the Sundance Festival. Director Maryam Keshavarz and actor Bijan Daneshmand join the show. Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif explain why, and how, he survived a recent effort to impeach him.

Aired: 03/19/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One With the Whale
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Preview: S25 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 5:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1910 - 1911 T3 Turkey Red Baseball Cards
Appraisal: 1910 - 1911 T3 Turkey Red Baseball Cards
Clip: S28 E11 | 5:02
Watch 3:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tang Yin Painting Copy, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Tang Yin Painting Copy, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:41
Watch 1:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Dent Horse-drawn Patrol Wagon, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Dent Horse-drawn Patrol Wagon, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:07
Watch 3:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:58
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:03
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:00
Watch 1:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Martin Brothers Stoneware Sugar Bowl, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Martin Brothers Stoneware Sugar Bowl, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:19
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Willie Daniels Oil, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Willie Daniels Oil, ca. 1955
Clip: S28 E11 | 2:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2024
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Episode: S2024 E6186 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53