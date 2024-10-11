© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7076 | 55m 25s

James Elder, global spokesperson for UNICEF, joins the show from Geneva to discuss a recent trip to Gaza. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Israel, the election, and "The Art of Power." Theodore R. Johnson, a scholar of race and electoral politics, speaks with Michel Martin about his new book, "If We Are Brave: Essays From Black Americana."

Aired: 10/13/24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46