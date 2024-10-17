© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7077 | 55m 46s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh reports on suffering across the Middle East. Former Head of Israeli Defense Intelligence Amos Yadlin discusses the expanding war. Cate Blanchett and Alfonso Cuaron on their new psychological thriller "Disclaimer." Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses concerns over the Supreme Court's credibility and its potential role in the upcoming election.

Aired: 10/14/24
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47