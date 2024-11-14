© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7100 | 55m 35s

Kori Schake on the direction of Trump's U.S. foreign policy. Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Trump's controversial selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Services. Political philosopher Michael Sandel on the polarization that fueled Trump's campaign, and the failure of the Democrats to present themselves as the party of change.

Aired: 11/14/24
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2024
James Carville; Jeremy Diamond; Rafael Grossi; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Eisa Davis
Episode: S2024 E7097 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2024
Jay Inslee; Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett; Richard Reeves
Episode: S2024 E7096 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2024
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Olivia Troye; David Sanger
Episode: S2024 E7095 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Alexander Stubb; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2024 E7094 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Evelyn Farkas; Jan Egeland; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7093 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2024
Rush Doshi; Robert Caro; David Rubenstein
Episode: S2024 E7092 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2024
Rebecca Traister; Yuval Abraham; Basel Adra; Vladimir Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E7091 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 1, 2024
Benjamin Haddad; Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz; Elina Svitolina; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E7090 | 55:47