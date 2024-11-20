© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7102 | 55m 47s

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger on his concern about Donald Trump's return to the White House and what it might mean for Ukraine and American democracy. Author Patrick Radden Keefe on the new limited series "Say Nothing." The Atlantic contributing writer David Brooks argues that the nation's top schools are trapped in an outdated system of meritocracy that needs to be redefined.

Aired: 11/18/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2024
Dara Massicot; Johan Rockström; Bel Trew; Ken Burns; Sarah Burns
Episode: S2024 E7101 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2024
James Carville; Jeremy Diamond; Rafael Grossi; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Eisa Davis
Episode: S2024 E7097 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2024
Jay Inslee; Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett; Richard Reeves
Episode: S2024 E7096 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2024
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Olivia Troye; David Sanger
Episode: S2024 E7095 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Alexander Stubb; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2024 E7094 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Evelyn Farkas; Jan Egeland; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7093 | 55:44