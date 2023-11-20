© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6102 | 55m 46s

U.N. relief chief Martin Griffiths discusses the latest on the situation in Israel and Gaza. Daniel Lombroso and his Holocaust-surviving grandmother Nina Gottlieb discuss the importance of Lombroso's new film "Nina & Irena" and its release in the world of today. Jon Batiste and "American Symphony" director Matthew Heineman discuss the extremes of life and how music can be a magical healing tool.

Aired: 11/20/23
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6094 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6095 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6093 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2023
Episode: S2023 E6092 | 55:46