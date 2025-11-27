© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8041 | 55m 39s

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discusses the possibility of a peace deal for Ukraine. Lesley Manville and Mark Strong share what it's like to take "Oedipus" to the Broadway stage. Renowned country singer Kenny Chesney bares it all in his new memoir "Heart Life Music."

Aired: 11/25/25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33