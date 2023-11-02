© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6090 | 55m 25s

Bel Trew and Ksenia Svetlova talk about the intense fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border. Alexandra Pelosi discusses her new documentary in which she travels across the U.S. to speak to some who stormed the Capitol. Juliette Kayyem discusses rising antisemitism and Islamophobia in the U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Caster Semenya discusses her new memoir.

Aired: 11/02/23
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree Preview
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Preview: S50 E18 | 0:30
Watch 1:48
FRONTLINE
"20 Days in Mariupol" - Trailer
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Preview: S2023 E20 | 1:48
Watch 1:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:23
Watch 1:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:35
Watch 2:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:12
Watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:40
Watch 1:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:02
Watch 1:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:38
Watch 3:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2023
Philippe Lazzarini; Ksenia Svetlova; Caitlin Dickerson; Ady Barkan
Episode: S2023 E6089 | 55:33
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
November 01, 2023
Tom Warrick; Sabri Saidam; Noubar Afeyan; Adam Kinzinger
Episode: S2023 E6088 | 55:12
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2023
Hanan Ashrawi; Meirav Leshem Gonen; Igor Zhovkva; Anton La Guardia
Episode: S2023 E6087 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2023
Gershom Gorenberg; Ehud Olmert; William Schomberg; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2023 E6086 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2023
Gen. Wesley Clark; Miri Eisin; Nic Robertson; Jim Sciutto; Sam Kiley
Episode: S2023 E6085 | 55:46
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2023
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Episode: S2023 E6084 | 55:21
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2023
Gavin Newsom; Tareq Baconi; Esther Perel
Episode: S2023 E6083 | 55:56
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2023
Queen Rania of Jordan; Gershon Baskin; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2023 E6082 | 55:31
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2023
Ilana Dayan; Ghassan Abu-Sittah; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Ben Sheehan
Episode: S2023 E6081 | 55:42
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2023
Mohsen Sarhan; Benoit Carpentier; Robin Wright; Nic Robertson; Ory Slonim; Steve Inskeep
Episode: S2023 E6080 | 55:13