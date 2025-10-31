© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8024 | 55m 50s

Senate and Governors Editor for the Cook Political Report Jessica Taylor previews Tuesday's elections. Jeremy Diamond brings us a report on Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank. Nathaniel Raymond and Hamid Khalafallah discuss the troubling reports of war crimes in Sudan's civil war. Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales shares his new book "The Seven Rules of Trust."

Aired: 11/02/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8023 | 55:49
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2025 E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: S2025 E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: S2025 E8020 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8019 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8018 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: S2025 E8017 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: S2025 E8016 | 55:50
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: S2025 E8015 | 55:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2025
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8014 | 55:50