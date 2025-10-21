© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 22, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8016 | 55m 50s

Experts Christopher Sabatini and Ivan Briscoe discuss Donald Trump's self-proclaimed "armed conflict" with drug trafficking groups based in Venezuela. Former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams on Trump's demand that the DOJ compensate him for federal investigations against him. Former Nutrition Policy Advisor Sam Kass explains how the government shutdown is impacting food and agriculture.

Aired: 10/21/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Twelfth Night" Preview
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Clip: S29 E24 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Tiler Peck: Suspending Time" Preview
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:44
Great Performances
How Tiler Peck Started in New York on Broadway
Acclaimed dancer Tiler Peck explains how she got her start on Broadway at 11.
Clip: S53 E3 | 3:44
Watch 3:17
Great Performances
Ballerina Tiler Peck Battles a Neck Injury
Dancer Tiler Peck works to recover from a debilitating neck injury.
Clip: S53 E3 | 3:17
Watch 2:08
Great Performances
Tiler Peck prepares to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King
Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia prepare to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King.
Clip: S53 E3 | 2:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: S2025 E8015 | 55:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2025
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8014 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2025
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Episode: S2025 E8013 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2025
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Episode: S2025 E8012 | 55:48
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2025
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E8011 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2025
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Episode: S2025 E8009 | 55:38
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38