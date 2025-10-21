October 22, 2025

Extra
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Acclaimed dancer Tiler Peck explains how she got her start on Broadway at 11.
Dancer Tiler Peck works to recover from a debilitating neck injury.
Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia prepare to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler