Amanpour and Company

October 30, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8022 | 55m 13s

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger unpacks the president's meeting with China's Xi. Fmr. Amb. Patrick Gaspard discusses the New York mayoral race and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani. Nada Bashir has a chilling report from Sudan. Author Julia Ioffe discusses Russia's complex history of motherhood, marriage and more in her new book, "Motherland."

Aired: 10/29/25
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: S2025 E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: S2025 E8020 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8019 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8018 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: S2025 E8017 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: S2025 E8016 | 55:50
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: S2025 E8015 | 55:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2025
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8014 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2025
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Episode: S2025 E8013 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2025
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Episode: S2025 E8012 | 55:48