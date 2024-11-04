November 5, 2024

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Rebecca Traister; Yuval Abraham; Basel Adra; Vladimir Kara-Murza
Benjamin Haddad; Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz; Elina Svitolina; Robert Pape
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Gordon Sondland; Stacey Abrams and Melissa Etheridge; Jason Furman
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal