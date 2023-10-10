© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6073 | 55m 22s

IDF spokesperson Ltn. Conricus with the latest from Tel Aviv. Retired Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin gives his analysis of the situation. Sahar Ben-Sela survived the festival massacre and tells his story. Kim Ghattas on America's role in this crisis. Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha describes what is happening in Gaza. Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo on the crises in his country and in Israel.

Aired: 10/10/23
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2023
Ehud Barak; Abbey Onn; Khamis Elessi; Imran Ahmed
Episode: S2023 E6072 | 55:29
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2023
Alexandra Ariev; Amit Ganish; Ltn. Conricus; Tzipi Livni; Efraim Halevy; Omar Ghraieb +
Episode: S2023 E6071 | 55:11
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2023
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6070 | 55:58
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21