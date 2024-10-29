© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 30, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7088 | 55m 35s

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on his support for Donald Trump. John Avlon is running for Congress in the 1st District of New York for the Democrat Party. He joins the show to discuss what's at stake in his district and how these issues are reflected across the country. Author and historian Timothy Shenk on his new book "Left Adrift," which examines change in the Democratic Party over the past 50 years.

Aired: 10/29/24
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:33
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:24
Great Performances
Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Nature
Young Lionness Learns to Hunt Giraffes
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Clip: S43 E4 | 1:28
Watch 3:16
Nature
Extraordinary Lion Behavior Caught on Camera
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:16
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 6:49
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1876 John Alexander Stoneware Cooler
Allan Katz: 1876 John Alexander Stoneware Cooler
Clip: S28 E24 | 6:49
Watch 4:13
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:13
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2024
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Episode: S2024 E7087 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Episode: S2024 E7086 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Stacey Abrams and Melissa Etheridge; Jason Furman
Episode: S2024 E7084 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47