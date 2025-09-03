September 4, 2025

Extra
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Kurt Campbell; Matthew Bartlett; Fania Oz-Salzberger; Emma Ashford
Richard Haass; Ronen Bergman; Robert Reich
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Dmitry Peskov; Olena Zelenska; Bill Browder
Dmytro Kuleba; Gen. Nimrod Sheffer (Ret.); Hiba Qasas; James Talarico