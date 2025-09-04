September 5, 2025

Extra
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
