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Amanpour and Company

September 8, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8245 | 55m 55s

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, discusses the funeral of war criminal Ratko Mladić and what it could mean for Serbia's bid for EU membership. Guardian reporter Julian Borger documented the road to Mladić's arrest. He weighs in. Utah Governor Spencer Cox talks Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, and how he hopes to heal deep divisions in the U.S.

Aired: 09/07/26
Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
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Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
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Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: RKO Pictures Book
Appraisal: RKO Pictures Book
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:34
Watch 1:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Anna Hyatt Huntington Bronzes, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Anna Hyatt Huntington Bronzes, ca. 1915
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:42
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Biphart, Grisom & Osborne Gold Repoussé Pin, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Biphart, Grisom & Osborne Gold Repoussé Pin, ca. 1895
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:25
Watch 1:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Canadian Hutch
Appraisal: Canadian Hutch
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:40
Watch 1:56
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newhall Family Register, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Newhall Family Register, ca. 1800
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:56
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