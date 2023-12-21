Nazi Town, USA

Extra
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Appraisal: Folk Art Root Table, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Atomi Gyokushi Scroll Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Micah Williams Pastel Portrait, ca. 1835
Appraisal: Paul Revere Jr. Silver Tablespoon, ca. 1785
Appraisal: Zacherias Nicholas Haida Argillite Totem Pole, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Angela Lansbury & MGM Costumes, ca. 1945
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.