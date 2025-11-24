Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Conan O’Brien had a dream come true when Dick Van Dyke appeared on his show.
There were two variants of the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" involving an ottoman.
Dick Van Dyke's love of physical comedy was incorpoated into his main character's persona.
Discover how Kissinger’s anti-Communism would shape U.S. foreign policy, from Vietnam to the USSR.
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.