American Experience

Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience

Season 37 Episode 7 | 1hr 22m 42s

Discover how Henry Kissinger’s anti-Communist zeal would shape U.S. foreign policy in Vietnam, China, Chile, and the Soviet Union in the second half of the 20th century, through the voices of historians and colleagues.

Aired: 10/21/25 | Expires: 11/26/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Watch 1:22:49
American Experience
Part 1 | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:21:16
American Experience
Hard Hat Riot
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:21:16
Watch 2:16:40
American Experience
The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:16:40
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
Episode: S37 E4 | 52:39
Watch 52:20
American Experience
Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Episode: S37 E3 | 52:20
Watch 53:00
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Episode: S37 E2 | 53:00
Watch 1:52:47
American Experience
Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:52:47
Watch 1:51:27
American Experience
American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Episode: S36 E7 | 1:51:27
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04