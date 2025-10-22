Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience

Extra
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.