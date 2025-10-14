© 2025 New England Public Media

American Experience

Part 1 | Kissinger | American Experience

Season 37 Episode 6

Kissinger is the story of the enigmatic powerbroker who served in the topmost echelons of U.S. diplomacy. Celebrated or reviled, his contradictions reflect those central to late 20th century U.S. foreign policy. With interviews from proteges and colleagues, Kissinger endeavors to understand his relentless drive for power, and how his policies shaped today’s world. FROM AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.

Aired: 10/13/25
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Watch 1:21:16
American Experience
Hard Hat Riot
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:21:16
Watch 2:16:40
American Experience
The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:16:40
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
Episode: S37 E4 | 52:39
Watch 52:20
American Experience
Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Episode: S37 E3 | 52:20
Watch 53:00
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Episode: S37 E2 | 53:00
Watch 1:52:47
American Experience
Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:52:47
Watch 1:51:27
American Experience
American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Episode: S36 E7 | 1:51:27
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30