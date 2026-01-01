Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs

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Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
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Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.