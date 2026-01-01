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Nature

Preview of Christmas in the Alps

Season 45 Episode 5 | 30s

Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching herds of reindeer. Goldfinches search for their next holiday feast while marmots retreat to a cozy home underground and chamois race across the highest peaks.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Paul D. Warner, PhD, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
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