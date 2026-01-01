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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1926 Tom Barnett "The Rapids" Oil

Season 30 Episode 15 | 2m 36s

In Grant's Farm, Hour 3, Susan Kime appraises a 1926 Tom Barnett "The Rapids" oil.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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