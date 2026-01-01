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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1979 - 1981 Iran Hostage Archive

Season 30 Episode 15 | 4m 24s

Check out Ken Gloss's appraisal of a 1979 - 1981 Iran hostage archive in Grant's Farm, Hour 3!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 13:04
Great Performances
Stagebound — Robert "Silk" Mason — "CATS: The Jellicle Ball"
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Special: 13:04
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The War Cabinet" - Preview
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:08
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Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
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Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
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Grant's Farm, Hour 2
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Episode: S30 E14 | 52:24
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Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 1
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Episode: S30 E13 | 52:23
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
Episode: S30 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms , Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Episode: S30 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!
Episode: S30 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s fruitful journey in Boothbay, Maine.
Episode: S30 E8 | 52:24