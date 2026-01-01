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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: ARROYO HONDO SANTERO Retablo, ca. 1840

Season 30 Episode 17 | 1m 30s

In Vintage First Finds, Hour 2, Linda Dyer appraises a Arroyo Hondo Santero retablo, ca. 1840.

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