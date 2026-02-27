© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026

Season 65 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026

Aired: 03/13/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Charles Ebert Maine Islands Oil Seascape, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Charles Ebert Maine Islands Oil Seascape, ca. 1930
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:59
Watch 3:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:01
Watch 2:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cartier Pendant Watch & Case, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Cartier Pendant Watch & Case, ca. 1915
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:43
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:25
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E9 | 1:55
Watch 3:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1948 Gilbert Adrian Silk Taffeta Gown
Appraisal: 1948 Gilbert Adrian Silk Taffeta Gown
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Episode: S65 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Episode: S65 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Episode: S65 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Episode: S65 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Episode: S64 E26 | 26:46