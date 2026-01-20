© 2026 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026

Season 65 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026

Aired: 02/06/26
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Episode: S65 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Episode: S65 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Episode: S65 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Episode: S65 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Episode: S64 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Episode: S64 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Episode: S64 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Episode: S64 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Episode: S64 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Episode: S64 E21 | 26:46