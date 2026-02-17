© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026

Season 65 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026

Aired: 03/06/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Clip: S44 E9 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Episode: S65 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Episode: S65 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Episode: S65 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Episode: S65 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Episode: S64 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Episode: S64 E25 | 26:46