© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025

Season 64 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025

Aired: 04/11/25
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 1:40
American Masters
How Art Spiegelman got involved in the world of underground comix
Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” was featured in the comic book “Funny Aminals” in 1972.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Episode: S64 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Episode: S64 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E6 | 26:46