Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025

Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025