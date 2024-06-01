© 2024 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024

Season 63 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024

Aired: 05/28/24
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Episode: S63 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Episode: S63 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Episode: S63 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Episode: S63 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Episode: S63 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024
Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024
Episode: S63 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Episode: S63 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Episode: S63 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High Vs Ludlow High March 30, 2024
Hall High Vs Ludlow High March 30, 2024
Episode: S63 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024
Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024
Episode: S63 E12 | 26:46