Family: Lost and Found

'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest Episodes
Finding Your Roots Season 9
Finding Your Roots Season 8
Finding Your Roots Season 7
Finding Your Roots Season 6
Finding Your Roots Season 5
Finding Your Roots Season 4
Finding Your Roots Season 3
Finding Your Roots Season 2
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones uncover the ancestors who blazed a trail for them.
Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of Angela Y. Davis and Jeh Johnson
David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their Jewish roots from Eastern Europe to the US.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
We explore Edward Norton and Julia Roberts' roots, revealing their hidden connections.
Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley trace their ancestral roots.