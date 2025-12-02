© 2025 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question

Season 2025 Episode 17

Using rare on-the-ground access in Iran and in-depth forensic analysis, FRONTLINE, The Washington Post, Evident Media and Bellingcat conduct an immersive investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Aired: 12/15/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:26
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1982 Ms. Pac-Man Collection
Appraisal: 1982 Ms. Pac-Man Collection
Clip: S30 E1 | 3:26
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Status: Venezuelan/Surviving CECOT
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:51:13
FRONTLINE
2000 Meters to Andriivka
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:51:13
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Drug War in Ecuador
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of RFK Jr.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 54:23