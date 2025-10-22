© 2025 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

2,000 Meters to Andriivka

Season 2025 Episode 15

A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol. With The Associated Press, combat bodycam-footage and powerful moments of reflection, following a Ukrainian platoon trying to liberate a village.

Aired: 11/24/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of RFK Jr.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Syria's Detainee Files
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Antidote
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:24:23