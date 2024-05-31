Great Performances at the Met: Carmen

Extra
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.
A diva returns to South America to perform at Manaus—and to search for her lost lover.