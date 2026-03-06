Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Appraisal: 1645 "Magni Ducatus Lithuaniae" Atlas Map
Appraisal: Toshiko Takaezu Moon Pot, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Tlingit Child's Blanket, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Chinese Imperial Silk Panel, ca. 1900
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.